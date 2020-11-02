Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 56. The game will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 3, 2020. Both SRH and MI will enter this game with a win to their name. SRH is led by David Warner, while Mumbai Indians will play under the captaincy of Kieron Pollard. Mumbai Indians is currently at the top of the point table and has already made it to playoffs, while Sunrisers Hyderabad is at the 5th spot in the point table. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for SRH vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. SRH vs MI Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 56.

SRH defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last game by chasing down the target of 121 runs in 14.1 overs with five wickets in hand. A win here for the Orange Army will guarantee them a spot in playoffs. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will be playing without pressure as they are already at the top. Speaking about SRH vs MI head to head record in IPL, Mumbai leads by 8-7. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for SRH vs MI IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The ideal choice for wicket-keeper for SRH vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 team should be Wriddhiman Saha (SRH) and Ishan Kishan (MI).

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with four batsmen and they should be Manish Pandey (SRH), David Warner (SRH), Hardik Pandya (MI) and Suryakumar Yadav (MI).

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for your SRH vs MI IPL 2020 fantasy team should be Jason Holder (SRH) and Kieron Pollard (MI).

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Rashid Khan (SRH), T Natarajan (SRH) and Jasprit Bumrah (MI).

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Manish Pandey (SRH), David Warner (SRH), Hardik Pandya (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Wriddhiman Saha (SRH), Ishan Kishan (MI), Jason Holder (SRH), Kieron Pollard (MI), Rashid Khan (SRH), T Natarajan (SRH), Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Jason Holder (SRH) is in good form and he should be made the captain for SRH vs MI IPL 2020 fantasy team. While Hardik Pandya (MI) can be elected as vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).