Kartik Tyagi, India U19 Bowler, Picks Three Wickets in his First Two Overs to Derail Australia U19 in Chase of 234 in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Quarter-Final

Kartik Tyagi celebrates fall of a wicket. (Photo Credits: @rajasthanroyals/Twitter)

Set target of 234, Australia U19 were off to a worst possible start as they lost three wickets in the opening over against India U19 in the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 quarter-final match. Right-arm fast-medium Kartik Tyagi scalped two back to back wickets to make early inroads. Besides it, India inflicted a run-out as Australia U19 lost three wickets inside first five balls of their innings.

On the very first ball of the chase, Australia U19 lost opener Fraser-McGurk, who was run-out without facing a ball. Tyagi then trapped Mackenzie Harvey in front of the wickets to pick his first wicket. The pacer then cleaned up Lachlan Hearne with a yorker and reduced Australia U19 to four for the loss of three wickets.

Tyagi did not end there and in his second over he further dented Australia U19 by removing Oliver Davies, who was caught in the first slip. Interestingly, Tyagi was involved in a verbal spat with Davies a ball before and eventually had the last laugh. By the end of Tyagi’s second over, Australia U19 were reeling on 19/4 in three overs.

India U19, batting first, limped to 233 in their 50 overs. Atharva Ankolekar batting at number seven scored unbeaten 55 off 54 balls to take his side to a decent total. Apart from him, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 62.

India U19 made it to the quarter-final after finishing as a topper in Group A. The Priyam Garg-led side registered wins against Sri Lanka U19, Japan U19 and New Zealand U19 to make it to the second round of the tournament.