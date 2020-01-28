IND U19 vs AUS U19 Live Streaming Online, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of India U19 vs Australia U19 CWC Quarter-Final on TV

File picture of India U19 team. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

India U19 and Australia U19 square off in the first quarter-final of ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020. India U19, one of the favourites to win the ICC U19 CWC 2020, made it to the Super League quarter-finals after finishing on top of Group A team standings. Meanwhile, if you are looking for India vs Australia live streaming online of U19 CWC 2020 quarterfinal match, then scroll down for all the information. India U19 vs Australia U19 Dream11 Team Prediction in ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for IN-U19 vs AU-U19 1st Super League Quarter-Final Clash.

India U19 defeated Sri Lanka U19 by 90 runs, Japan U19 by ten wickets and New Zealand U19 by 44 runs to make it to the quarterfinals. Australia U19, on the other hand, finished second in Group B to advance to the second round.

India U19 vs Australia U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Quarterfinal Match Time in IST and Date

India U19 vs Australia U19 Quarterfinal match at the 2020 ICC U19 World Cup will be played at the JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom on January 28, 2020 (Tuesday). IND U19 vs AUS U19 QF match is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and 10:00 am local time.

India U19 vs Australia U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Live Telecast in India (TV channel in India)

Fans can enjoy the live action of India U19 vs Australia U19 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC U19 World Cup 2020 in India. Star Sports 3 will provide the live telecast the IND vs AUS U19 Quarterfinal match live. ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Schedule in IST, Full Time Table, Fixtures & Free PDF Download.

India U19 vs Australia U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Live Streaming Online

As official broadcast rights are with Star Sports network, its OTT platform- Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of ICC Under-19 CWC. So, the IND vs AUS U19 quarterfinal match live streaming online will be available on its mobile app and official website.

Australia U19 lost to West Indies U19 by three wickets in their opening match and then defeated World Cup debutants Nigeria U19 by ten wickets and England U19 by two wickets to qualify for the quarterfinals.