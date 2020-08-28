Ireland’s star batsman Kevin O’Brien for once was left regretting his power-hitting skills after smashing his own car windscreen while hitting a six. The 36-year-old was playing for Leinster Lightning against North West Warriors in the Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy when he cleared the boundary with a brute hit only to later find out the ball had smashed his own car parked outside. O’Brien later took his Toyota car to the local store to get broken back windscreen repaired. He scored a match-winning 82 off just 37 deliveries to lead Leinster to a win in a rain-threatened match. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajasthan Royals Batsman, Fires Warning to Opponents, Hits Huge Sixes in the Nets (Watch Video).

The match, at the Pembroke Cricket Club, was reduced to 12 overs a side due to frequent rain interruptions. O’Brien won the Player of the Match for his blistering innings of 82 from only 37 balls to lead Leinster to a 24-run win. He hit eight sixes in the match. Unfortunately, one of those sailed straight into the car park of the ground and wrecked the rear window of his vehicle. The 36-year-old had to visit the local Toyota store to repair the broken window. Ajinkya Rahane and His Dombivli Doppelganger Nick Will Make You Laugh in This Hilarious Video.

Kevin O'Brien Smashes Car Windscreen With Monster Six

He is, however, not new to power-hitting. O’Brien still holds the record for the fastest World Cup century. He hit a 50-ball hundred against England at the 2011 Cricket World Cup in India to lead Ireland to a historic win. O’Brien helped the side chase down 327 runs to secure the memorable win. He was also at the crease last month when Ireland chased down a similar score against England in Southampton.

“Don’t worry @KevinOBrien113 we’ll get it fixed up as good as new,” the local Toyota store O’Brien visited said in a tweet. The Ireland cricketer also responded in a brilliant fashion and promised to park his car elsewhere next time.

Kevin O'Brien Promises to Park Car Further Away from Ground

Didn’t need the air-con on the drive up to you lads. 🤣 unreal service once again. Never fails to disappoint. I’ll park further away next time 😝 #BestInTheBusiness https://t.co/tNKTG0tRLA — Kevin O'Brien (@KevinOBrien113) August 27, 2020

O’Brien was the top-scorer for Leinster in the match helping his side record 124/4 in 12 overs and helping them win by 24 DLS runs in the Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy clash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).