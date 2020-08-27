Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane is out exploring his funny side. He has turned comedian for a sketch video, with YouTube comedy sensation BeYouNick. It all started when Rahane and BeYouNick, whose real name is Nikunj Lotia, realised that they share similar traits when it comes to looks and personality. They have a personal connection with Dombivali, too -- Rahane used to stay there during his initial cricket days while Nick is from Dombivali. That's when they decided to come together for the face-off video, which released on Wednesday. Kartik Aaryan Joins the ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ Meme-Fest, Shares a Picture With Folded Hands Asking Kokilaben’s Viral Question! (View Post)

"Ajinkya is so true to his name. You absolutely can't win over him -- just like this video. But he'll definitely win you over. Humble and an absolute sport. I am only hoping he doesn't start making YouTube videos. But I want to thank him for displaying such top-notch spirit. This video is definitely going to send waves of awesomeness across all platforms," Nick said.

Check Out Ajinkya Rahane and Nick's Collaboration Video Below:

In the past, BeYouNick has collaborated with personalities like Madhuri Dixit, Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan and Arjun Kapoor.

