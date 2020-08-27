Rajasthan Royals have finished their six-day long quarantine period and are finally back to business. The team a while ago was seen sweating it out in the nets. The team landed in UAE on August 20, 2020, and since then had been confined into their hotel rooms. Today the team hit the nets with Robin Uthappa, Yashavi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag and others. U-19 youngster, Jaiswal went on hit huge sixes in the nets and it appeared as if he was firing a warning to the opponents ahead of IPL 2020. Jaiswal on many occasions was seen hitting towering sixes in the nets. IPL 2020: Jaydev Unadkat and Other Players Who Can Captain Rajasthan Royals if Steve Smith Misses Start of the Season in UAE.

The other players were seen preparing for IPL 2020 which was supposed to start in March earlier this year. This would be the first time that the fans will witness the Indian players in action after the outspread of the coronavirus. The official account of the Rajasthan Royals shared the pictures and video of the same on their social media accounts. Now, let's check out the pictures and the video below:

Robin Uthappa

Last one

The team had prefered to sweat it out in the nets in the evening owing to the heat in UAE. The teams are asked to stay into a bio-secure bubble owing to the coronavirus cases.

