The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 trade window is getting hotter with each passing day. Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, several franchises are looking to build up their strong squad through a trade deal or player swap. Recently, a fresh report from the Times of India stated that a trade between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) is almost done, with Sanju Samson moving to Delhi and Stubbs coming to the Royals in a player swap deal. However, this is not a trade that is on the cards for the Delhi-based franchise. Delhi Capitals Look to Sign Sanju Samson Via Trade, Kolkata Knight Riders Consider KL Rahul for Leadership Role Ahead of IPL 2026 Mini-Auction.

The Times of India report further added that three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are keen to get KL Rahul into their setup from FC. However, the problem for KKR is that they don't have a tradable asset right now, which could excite or start talks with Delhi. The report further added that KKR's Venkatesh Iyer's poor performance last season is unlikely to attract any franchise, and the all-rounder might go back to the IPL 2026 mini-auction with Kolkata not retaining him.

RR's Offer For Ravindra Jadeja Rejected By CSK

In the last few months, the Rajasthan Royals have been in talks with several franchises regarding Sanju Samson. Earlier, it was reported that the Indian cricketer had written a letter to RR, requesting them to release him ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Sanju Samson to Join Delhi Capitals? Star Indian Cricketer Reportedly Involved In Swap Deal With Tristan Stubbs During IPL 2026 Trade Window.

Among these, the Times of India report stated that the Rajasthan Royals approached the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a player swap between Samson and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. However, RR's offer was rejected, and the talk ended after the initial interest. The report further said that the Royals are in talks with Delhi for a player swap with Samson and Tristan Stubbs, and both franchises are close to finalising the deal.

