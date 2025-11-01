The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction is around the corner, and the IPL 2026 trade window is currently going on, with several franchises looking for a trade deal or player swap to build a strong squad ahead of the upcoming mini-auction. Among all these, a fresh report of the Times of India has emerged that Sanju Samson and Tristan Stubbs could be involved in the player swap deal before the mini-auction, as both the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) are nearing to finalising the player swap deal. Delhi Capitals Look to Sign Sanju Samson Via Trade, Kolkata Knight Riders Consider KL Rahul for Leadership Role Ahead of IPL 2026 Mini-Auction.

The Times of India report added that Capitals are keen to have Sanju Samson in their setup, but are not willing to trade any of their core players. Earlier, multiple reports have confirmed that the RR star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson wrote to his franchise to release him before the IPL 2026 season. Since then, Samson has been a hot topic.

Some reports also claimed that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were interested in signing the veteran player, but Samson's move to the Chennai-based franchise looks unlikely. The keeper-batter joined the Rajasthan-based franchise before the IPL 2013 season and made an immediate impact in the T20 league. Samson returned to Rajasthan during the IPL 2018 mega-auction and has been with them since then. Sanju Samson to CSK Confirmed? Fans Speculate As Chennai Super Kings' Post Featuring Ruturaj Gaikwad With Kerala Wicketkeeper-Batter Goes Viral.

The Indian cricketer replaced Steve Smith as RR's captain before the 2021 edition. However, Sanju has failed to lift a trophy as a captain with RR. Talking about his batting performance in IPL, the right-handed batter has amassed 4704 runs in 177 matches. He has smashed three centuries and 26 half-centuries.

