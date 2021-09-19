Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face each other in match 31 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The KKR vs RCB clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed International Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 20, 2021 (Monday). Both sides will be aiming to kick off the UAE leg with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below. IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Joins RCB Squad After Completion Of Quarantine (Watch Video).

The two teams have had contrasting campaigns before the postponement of the league as RCB occupy one the four playoff spots while KKR are lingering towards the bottom. However, the two-time champions will hope that the restart will help them in regaining their form and they can string a decent run of results while Virat Kohli's team will hope that they can continue their form.

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – AB de Villiers (RCB), Dinesh Karthik (KKR) can be the keepers.

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Shubman Gill (KKR), Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) could be the batters.

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Andre Russell (KKR), Sunil Narine (KKR), Dan Christian (RCB) can be selected as the all-rounders.

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Prasidh Krishna (KKR), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR), Mohammed Siraj (RCB) should take the remaining three sports in your team.

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: AB de Villiers (RCB), Dinesh Karthik (KKR), Shubman Gill (KKR), Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Devdutt Padikkal (RCB), Andre Russell (KKR), Sunil Narine (KKR), Dan Christian (RCB), Prasidh Krishna (KKR), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR), Mohammed Siraj (RCB).

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) can be picked as the captain of your KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team while Andre Russell (KKR) could be selected as the vice-captain.

