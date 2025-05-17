Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: The Indian Premier League 2025 edition resumes after suspension due to unforeseen circumstances with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders at home. RCB are second in the points table with 16 points from 11 matches played and are in sublime form, managing wins in their last four games. Chasing their first title, the team is looking their very best and will hope it can continue its winning momentum. Defending champions Kolkata on the other hand have struggled this campaign and need a miracle to make it to the playoffs. With high chances of a washout here, things are not looking good for them. RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 58.

Virat Kohli was in the news recently for his decision to retire from test cricket and the former Indian skipper will look to shift his focus on winning the title with Bengaluru. Josh Hazlewood has joined the team alongside fellow Australian Tim David and both the players are likely to feature in the team eleven. Skipper Rajat Patidar has a key role to play in the middle order for the side.

Kolkata skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been one of the consistent performers with the bat for the team and the visitors will depend on him to get them to a good score. Manish Pandey could be given a chance here in place of Venkatesh Iyer considering he is a local lad. Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, and Andre Russell have all lacked time in the middle with the bat and the trio will hope for a change here.

When is RCB vs KKR IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 58 of IPL 2025 on Saturday, May 17. The RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). RCB vs KKR IPL 2025, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of RCB vs KKR Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of RCB vs KKR Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Bengaluru are in top form and if we do manage to get a game, they will emerge as the winners.

