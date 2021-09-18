Virat Kohli has joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for the IPL 2021 preparations after completing his mandatory quarantine. The skipper was currently on international duty, leading India in a Test series against England. Mohammed Siraj also joined the squad.

Bold Diaries: Virat Kohli joins the RCB team after quarantine There were smiles, hugs and laughter in the RCB camp as captain Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and some of our foreign players had their first hit in the nets.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/gxSEVf15rR — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 18, 2021

