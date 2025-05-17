17 May, 20:18 (IST)

The intensity of the rain has slowed down to some extent and the heavy rain is now a steady drizzle. Although it has definitely not stopped and covers are still in place. Fans find some of their voice and the chants of 'RCB, RCB' can be heard. 

17 May, 20:04 (IST)

There is no improvement in the conditions as of now. No new update. It is still raining and the covers are firmly in place. Kolkata Knight Riders have shared a video where they have prayed for the rain to go away. 

17 May, 19:49 (IST)

There was hopeful signs in the middle when the rain's intensity was reduced and it looked like it might stop and the groundstaff can remove the covers and prepare the outfield. But it has picked up once again and the waiting game continues. We will start losing overs from 8:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Nearly an hour to go. 

17 May, 19:18 (IST)

Although the intensity of the rain has reduced, it is still steady enough to keep the covers in place. There is no movement as of yet and the rain keeps coming down. Fans keep waiting for some action. 

17 May, 19:03 (IST)

The toss has been delayed as anticipated earlier. Rain keeps coming down hard and there is only hope that it will stop after some time and the groundstaff will do enough to prepare the ground for some action. Things doesn't look good as of now. 

17 May, 18:57 (IST)

The rain is coming down steadily. Although the intensity has reduced a bit, it is still very heavy. The covers are on the surface and there is hope that the rain stops any time soon to start the game. Although signs are not good. We will start to lose overs after 1.5 hours from toss time. 

17 May, 18:49 (IST)

The rain is not looking good for the fans. It is just getting heavier and heavier and absolutely pouring down inside the stadium. Puddles have started to form in the outfield and it will be difficult work for the groundstaff even if the rain stops anytime soon. 

17 May, 18:44 (IST)

There is some very heavy rain inside and around the M Chinnaswamy stadium. It is absolutely pelting down and it is very unlikely fans will have a timely start to the game. Toss will be definitely delayed now with the way rain is coming down. 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to resume following the break due to the India-Pakistan cross-border tensions. The last match that was played was on May 7th and after a ten-day gap, the IPL 2025 will resume with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match 58 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 17. You can check the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 scorecard here. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in a strong position to qualify for the IPL 2025 play-off as they have lost only three matches out of eleven played so far. Another win and they will almost secure their play-off spot and at the same time open their chances for a top-two finish. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand are almost eliminated and have to win their remaining two matches to keep the hopes alive. Fans Spotted Wearing Virat Kohli's Team India Test Jersey Outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium As They Plan to Give Tribute to Retired Star During RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru initially faced the threat of not having their key overseas cricketers back, but they have been able to secure their availability in the end. Josh Hazlewood is suffering through fitness issues and might not be available for this game while Rajat Patidar also has a finger injury. Phil Salt is set to be back after missing a few games, while fans will be eager to get their eyes on Virat Kohli. Kolkata Knight Riders meanwhile have been underwhelming with glimpses of good performances here and there and will hope the break brings out an united performance from them to make sure they stay alive in the competition.

The crucial RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match is facing threat from the weather. There is almost a chance of 80-90% rainfall during the duration of the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. There has already been reports of heavy cloud coverage across the city and rainfall in certain areas too. There is a prediction of thunderstorm initially and then persistent rain throughout the duration of the match. M Chinnaswamy Stadium has an excellent drainage system but if it rains like it is predicted, the match will end up in a washout. In that case, Kolkata Knight Riders will be knocked out of the IPL 2025 play-off race. Virat Kohli Fans Sell Star Cricketer’s Test Jersey To Pay Tribute at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Ahead of RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match (See Post).

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Spencer Johnson, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Venkatesh Iyer, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Josh Hazlewood

