Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to resume following the break due to the India-Pakistan cross-border tensions. The last match that was played was on May 7th and after a ten-day gap, the IPL 2025 will resume with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match 58 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 17. You can check the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 scorecard here. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in a strong position to qualify for the IPL 2025 play-off as they have lost only three matches out of eleven played so far. Another win and they will almost secure their play-off spot and at the same time open their chances for a top-two finish. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand are almost eliminated and have to win their remaining two matches to keep the hopes alive. Fans Spotted Wearing Virat Kohli's Team India Test Jersey Outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium As They Plan to Give Tribute to Retired Star During RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru initially faced the threat of not having their key overseas cricketers back, but they have been able to secure their availability in the end. Josh Hazlewood is suffering through fitness issues and might not be available for this game while Rajat Patidar also has a finger injury. Phil Salt is set to be back after missing a few games, while fans will be eager to get their eyes on Virat Kohli. Kolkata Knight Riders meanwhile have been underwhelming with glimpses of good performances here and there and will hope the break brings out an united performance from them to make sure they stay alive in the competition.

The crucial RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match is facing threat from the weather. There is almost a chance of 80-90% rainfall during the duration of the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. There has already been reports of heavy cloud coverage across the city and rainfall in certain areas too. There is a prediction of thunderstorm initially and then persistent rain throughout the duration of the match. M Chinnaswamy Stadium has an excellent drainage system but if it rains like it is predicted, the match will end up in a washout. In that case, Kolkata Knight Riders will be knocked out of the IPL 2025 play-off race. Virat Kohli Fans Sell Star Cricketer’s Test Jersey To Pay Tribute at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Ahead of RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match (See Post).

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Spencer Johnson, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Venkatesh Iyer, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Josh Hazlewood