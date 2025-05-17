The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to return after a brief halt due to India-Pakistan border tensions. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the IPL 2025 will resume from May 17, with the remainder of the matches to be played across six venues, with the grand finale of season 18 scheduled for June 3. The venues for the playoffs and the final are yet to be announced by the BCCI. Before the IPL 2025 suspension, 57 matches had been played till now. IPL 2025 New Schedule: Get Updated Fixtures, Revised Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 18.

As the IPL 2025 resumes on May 17, match number 58 will be hosted between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This is a must-win game for the defending champions, as a defeat will end their campaign. For RCB, a victory will help them qualify for the playoffs.

However, despite the stakes of the match being so high, it seems like the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match might be washed away due to rain or a wet outfield. The weather in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 17, suggested that the rain god might have had the final say in the game. It has been raining continuously in Bengaluru, and the toss, which was scheduled to take place at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), has been delayed. Fans are hoping for the clouds to open up during the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match, with the home side taking two points.

What Happens if RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match is Washed Out Due to Rain in Bengaluru?

If the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 on Saturday in Bengaluru is washed out, both sides will end up sharing one point each from the game. The Rajat Patidar-led RCB will jump to the top spot in the standings with 17 points to their name from 12 games. However, Bengaluru will have to wait to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Fans Open Up About Their Feelings Following Virat Kohli's Test Retirement As They Don Star Cricketer's White Jersey to Pay Him Tribute During RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

For the defending champions KKR, a washout in Bengaluru will eliminate them from the tournament. Ajinkya Rahane's Knight Riders will have 12 points from 13 matches if their game against Bengaluru is washed out. This means they can maximum of 14 points. The defending champions will become the fourth side after Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals to be eliminated from the season 18.

No reserve day is allocated for any IPL 2025 league stage match. Match officials can push the encounter within the permitted extension window till midnight IST. However, at least five overs needed to produce during an IPL match to get an result.

