Ajinkya Rahane was named the new captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2025. The experienced batter was signed by the three-time IPL champions for a sum of Rs 1.50 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. He succeeds Shreyas Iyer as the KKR captain and will have a massive responsibility of leading the Knight Riders as they aim to defend their title in IPL 2025. Ajinkya Rahane has been a part of KKR earlier as well. Venkatesh Iyer, the franchise's big money buy at the IPL 2025 auction, was named vice-captain. Earlier on March 3, the Kolkata Knight Riders had unveiled their 'Three-Star' jersey ahead of IPL 2025 to mark their three IPL title wins. Kolkata Knight Riders Unveil Three-Star Jersey for IPL 2025 Season (Watch Video).

KKR had retained Rinku Singh (Rs 13 crore), Varun Chakaravarthy (Rs 12 crore), Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore) and Sunil Narine (Rs 12 crore) ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. The defending champions broke the bank to sign back all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for a massive sum of Rs 23.75 crore, their most expensive player at the IPL 2025 auction. Kolkata Knight Riders will start their IPL 2025 campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens on March 22. The three-time winners interestingly will end their group stage campaign in IPL 2025 with a contest against the same opposition on May 17, this time at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. KKR IPL 2025 Schedule: Kolkata Knight Riders' Fixtures in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

Ajinkya Rahane Named KKR Captain

🚨 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 - Ajinkya Rahane named captain of KKR. Venkatesh Iyer named Vice-Captain of KKR for TATA IPL 2025. pic.twitter.com/F6RAccqkmW — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 3, 2025

The Kolkata Knight Riders is the only team to have won the three IPL titles after the Shreyas Iyer-led side achieved glory last year, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final that was played at the M Chidambaram Stadium. This time, they will have a different captaincy in Ajinkya Rahane, who has leadership experience and also Dwayne Bravo as their new mentor, who succeeded Gautam Gambhir after the latter was appointed India national cricket team head coach last year.

