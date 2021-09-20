In a one-sided encounter in the Indian Premier League 2021 at Abu Dhabi, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets. Set a paltry target of 93 runs, Knight Riders reached the target in ten overs with nine wickets in hand. With this win, KKR made their way up on the IPL 2021 points table and are now placed on fifth spot. RCB, on the other hand, stay on third spot. KKR vs RCB Highlights of VIVO IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 Wickets.

RCB batsmen had no answers to KKR’s bowling armoury as Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell shared six wickets between them. Chakravarthy was later adjusted as man of the match for his figures of 3/13. RCB never got going and lost wickets at regular intervals. At one stage, RCB were 66 for seven before being bundled out for 92. Meanwhile, you can check some stats from the KKR vs RCB match below:

# This was RCB’s sixth successive defeat in UAE.

# Virat Kohli became the fifth player to play 200 IPL matches.

# This is the largest victory for KKR in IPL history by balls remaining - 60.

# Andre Russell became 6th bowler to dismiss AB de Villiers for Golden Duck in IPL.

# This was de Villiers 10th duck in IPL.

In response to RCB’s low score, Knight Riders opening batsmen got off to a quick start and added 82 runs before Shubman Gill lost his wicket. Debutant Venkatesh Iyer scored unbeaten 41 off 27 balls and impressed one and all with his outing.

