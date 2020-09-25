Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The KKR vs SRH match in IPL 2020 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 26, 2020 (Saturday). Both teams started the season with a disappointing defeat in their opening match of IPL 2020 and will be hoping for a turnaround in the result. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and team suggestions to pick the best playing XI for KKR vs SRH match should scroll down for all information. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for KKR vs SRH IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost by 10 runs to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their first match of IPL 13 while KKR were thrashed by Mumbai Indians by 49 runs after failing to chase down 196 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad will though be more confident about their performance against RCB having come close to almost sealing a win. KKR, on the other, were never in the game against the defending champions Mumbai Indians and could have lost by a bigger margin if not for a short cameo by Pat Cummins with the bat. KKR IPL 2020 Schedule for PDF Download Online: Kolkata Knight Riders Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeeper –Jonny Bairstow (SRH) and Dinesh Karthik (KKR) should be your picks for the wicket-keeper's position of this fantasy team.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – David Warner (SRH), Shubman Gill (KKR) and Abhishek Sharma (SRH) should be picked as the batsmen in this side.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Andre Russell (KKR) and Mohammad Nabi (SRH) should be the two all-rounders.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH), Rashid Khan (SRH), Shivam Mavi (KKR) and Kuldeep Yadav (KKR) will be the four bowlers.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jonny Bairstow (SRH), Dinesh Karthik (KKR), David Warner (SRH), Shubman Gill (KKR), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Andre Russell (KKR), Mohammad Nabi (SRH), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH), Rashid Khan (SRH), Shivam Mavi (KKR) and Kuldeep Yadav (KKR).

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Jonny Bairstow (SRH) should be made the captain of this Dream11 fantasy playing XI while his Hyderabad teammate and leggie Rashid Khan (SRH) will be the vice-captain.

