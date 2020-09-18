Kolkata Knight Riders are a franchisee known for its huge fan following and although results have not been up to the mark for a few years, the fans remain hopeful of a fine showing this term. The 2020 season will be a bit different for them as they are used to playing in front of capacity crowd at the Eden Gardens which tones down a fanfare a bit. The Dinesh Karthik led team finished fifth in the 2019 championship hence there is a lot of scope for improvement in the squad. They begin their campaign against on the 23rd of September with a game against defending champions Mumbai Indians. This will be followed by another tough duel with the gritty Sunrisers Hyderabad on the 26th September. Meanwhile, here is the complete schedule of KKR for IPL 2020 matches in PDF format with full fixtures, date, match timings in IST and venue details for free. Download full Kolkata Knight Riders matches schedule for IPL 2020 for free in PDF format.

Momentum plays a key role in IPL and KKR will have to pull up their socks if they are targeting maximum points from the first two games. No game in IPL come easy but KKR will be much more confident facing Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in their next two games. Priority for Kolkata just like any other team will be to hover around the top 6 positions mid-way through the campaign. 16 points has been enough for qualification over the years but it will take some doing for KKR to achieve the feat. KKR Team Profile for IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

Kolkata Knight Riders have some of the best overseas players in the league with the likes of Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chris Green, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton and Lockie Ferguson all donning their famous jersey. It will be an embarrassment for riches for Dinesh Karthik while selecting his playing eleven but there is a general feeling that Sunil Narine and Andre Russell are untouchable in the T20 format. In terms of Indian players, Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana are dynamic young players and will shoulder the run scoring responsibility. Kolkata Knight Riders Team SWOT Analysis: Ahead of IPL 2020 Find Out Positives And Negatives of Dinesh Karthik’s KKR.

KKR's IPL 2020 Schedule

Match No Date Day Opponent Match Time (IST) Venue 1 September 23 Wednesday Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 2 September 26 Saturday Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 3 September 30 Wednesday Rajasthan Royals 7:30 PM Dubai 4 October 03 Saturday Delhi Capitals 7:30 PM Sharjah 5 October 07 Wednesday Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Abu Dhabi 6 October 10 Saturday Kings XI Punjab 3.30 PM Abu Dhabi 7 October 12 Monday Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.30 PM Sharjah 8 October 16 Friday Mumbai Indians 7.30 PM Abu Dhabi 9 October 18 Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad 3.30 PM Abu Dhabi 10 October 21 Wednesday Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.30 PM Abu Dhabi 11 October 24 Saturday Delhi Capitals 3.30 PM Abu Dhabi 12 October 26 Monday Kings XI Punjab 7.30 PM Sharjah 13 October 29 Thursday Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Dubai 14 November 01 Sunday Rajasthan Royals 7.30 PM Dubai

Kolkata Knight Riders cannot afford to be too reliant on Andre Russell who has performed heroic deeds in the past for the team. Their first three or four games will most likely set the tone for the season. Here we take a look at the complete schedule of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2020 Indian Premier League.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2020 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).