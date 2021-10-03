Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in match 49 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021 in Dubai. With this win, the Eoin Morgan-led outfit moved closer to securing themselves a playoff spot as they have moved clear of the teams tied on 10 points. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad remain rooted to the foot of the team standings. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

After electing to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad got themselves in a muddle as none of the batters weren’t able to get going. KKR spinners were sensational in the game as they kept the score under control while taking wickets at regular intervals to restrict SRH to a below-par score.

Chasing the score, KKR had a difficult start but a partnership between Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana steadied the inning and then the job was later completed by Dinesh Karthik as he propelled Kolkata closer to a playoff spot. Meanwhile, here are some stats from KKR vs SRH, IPL 2021 clash.

# Umran Malik made his debut for SRH in IPL

# Shakib Al Hasan made his season debut for KKR

# Bhuvneshwar Kumar played his 100th IPL match for SRH

# First time since April 2018, Sunil Narine completed his spell without conceding a boundary

# SRH debutant Umran Malik (150.06kph) bowled the fastest delivery by an Indian pacer in IPL 2021

# Shubman Gill scored his first fifty in IPL 2021

With the playoff race still on Kolkata Knight Riders will now turn their focus to their upcoming assignment as they take on another top-four hopeful in Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad look to end their season on a high as they face already qualified Royal Challengers Bangalore next.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2021 11:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).