Shubman Gill Meets Ousmane Dembele and Other PSG Players Following Ligue 1 Clash Against Olympique de Marseille (Watch Video)
Indian cricket star Shubman Gill was spotted in Paris visiting the Parc des Princes, where he met with French forward Ousmane Dembélé and other Paris Saint-Germain stars following their high-profile Ligue 1 fixture against Marseille.
Indian international cricketer Shubman Gill has made a high-profile appearance at the Parc des Princes, the home of French football giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The opening batter, currently enjoying a break from his cricketing commitments, was a guest of honour during PSG’s recent Ligue 1 "Le Classique" encounter against rivals Olympique de Marseille. BCCI Announces Annual Contract Lists; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Grade B.
Following the conclusion of the match, the official Paris Saint-Germain social media channels shared the video of the 26-year-old interacting with several members of the first-team squad, highlighting the growing crossover between global sporting icons. The highlight of the visit was a meeting between Gill and PSG’s star winger, Ousmane Dembele.
Watch Video: Shubman Gill Meets PSG Squad
From one pitch to another 🏏⚽️ @ShubmanGill
Isko kehte hain ek khaas pal ✨🤝 pic.twitter.com/Rlr4xnPlg6
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 9, 2026
The visit is part of a broader trend of Indian cricketers engaging with major European football institutions. In recent years, players such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been involved in similar cross-promotional events with clubs like Manchester City and Real Madrid.
On the pitch, Paris Saint-Germain continue their pursuit of another Ligue 1 title with 5-0 win over Marseille. The atmosphere at the Parc des Princes for the Marseille clash was electric, providing Gill with a first-hand look at one of the fiercest rivalries in European football.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 11:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).