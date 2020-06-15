Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

KL Rahul a Very Good Player; Can’t Wait for India Series, Says Steve Smith

Cricket IANS| Jun 15, 2020 03:07 PM IST
A+
A-
KL Rahul a Very Good Player; Can’t Wait for India Series, Says Steve Smith
Steve Smith (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sydney, June 15: K.L. Rahul is the Indian batsman who has impressed Steve Smith the most, the prolific Australian cricketer has said.

Smith was answering his fans on Instagram and when asked about which player has impressed him the most, the ace batsman said: "KL Rahul. Very good player!"

The former Australian skipper also said he cannot wait for India's proposed tour later this year, which he expects to be an "awesome" series. Rohit Sharma Leaves Out Virat Kohli, Picks Steve Smith and Jason Roy As Batsmen He Enjoys Watching Most (See Post).

The first Test of the much-anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy is scheduled to be played at Gabba followed by matches at Adelaide Oval, MCG and the SCG starting December 3.

"Can't wait. Going to be awesome," said the 31-year old.

Smith also rated Ravindra Jadeja as the best fielder going around and termed M.S. Dhoni as "legend". Smith said Virat Kohli is a "freak" when it comes to batting ability.

Rating the 2015 World Cup win as his best moment so far, Smith also picked his 144 at Birmingham in the first Ashes Test as his favourite Test knock till date.

He added he loved watching Mark Waugh play and when quizzed for a batting tip, he said: "Know how you want to play watching the ball as close and as late as possible."

Smith also said the Indian Premier League (IPL) is his favourite tournament. "Tough to beat the IPL. Playing with and against the best players from around the world."

The Australian batter also spoke on Pakistan batting sensation Babar Azam, saying the recently appointed ODI captain has a lot of time when he is batting.

"Very good player, he has a lot of time when he is batting."

Smith also said Rahul Dravid is a perfect gentleman and "a seriously good player." Mohammad Amir is the most skillful bowler Smith said he has faced.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Australia Australia vs India India vs Australia KL Rahul Steve Smith
You might also like
Rohit Sharma Leaves Out Virat Kohli, Picks Steve Smith and Jason Roy As Batsmen He Enjoys Watching Most (See Post)
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Leaves Out Virat Kohli, Picks Steve Smith and Jason Roy As Batsmen He Enjoys Watching Most (See Post)
Little White Kids Doing Black Lives Matter Protest by Carrying Their Black Friends in a Toy Cart is The Cutest BLM Demonstration (Watch Viral Video)
Viral

Little White Kids Doing Black Lives Matter Protest by Carrying Their Black Friends in a Toy Cart is The Cutest BLM Demonstration (Watch Viral Video)
'Virat Kohli Crescent', 'Sachin Tendulkar Drive', 'Kapil Dev Terrace': Township in Melbourne, Australia Names Streets After Cricketers
Cricket

'Virat Kohli Crescent', 'Sachin Tendulkar Drive', 'Kapil Dev Terrace': Township in Melbourne, Australia Names Streets After Cricketers
‘He Sort of Lives for It’: Rahul Dravid Sheds Light on Matthew Wade’s Remarks About Not Sledging Virat Kohli During India Tour of Australia 2020–21
Cricket

‘He Sort of Lives for It’: Rahul Dravid Sheds Light on Matthew Wade’s Remarks About Not Sledging Virat Kohli During India Tour of Australia 2020–21
Australian Distillery Accidentally Sells Hand Sanitizers in Gin Bottles, Woman Falls Sick After Consumption
Viral

Australian Distillery Accidentally Sells Hand Sanitizers in Gin Bottles, Woman Falls Sick After Consumption
Black Lives Matter protester Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Participating With 10,000 People in a Rally Raising Concerns Over a Probable Second Wave of COVID-19
Viral

Black Lives Matter protester Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Participating With 10,000 People in a Rally Raising Concerns Over a Probable Second Wave of COVID-19
Steve Smith, David Warner Will Have Huge Impact on the Team: Rahul Dravid Issues Warning to Virat Kohli and Co Ahead of India Tour of Australia 2020–21
Cricket

Steve Smith, David Warner Will Have Huge Impact on the Team: Rahul Dravid Issues Warning to Virat Kohli and Co Ahead of India Tour of Australia 2020–21
Sourav Ganguly Gives Update About IPL 2020, Says ‘BCCI Exploring Possibility of Conducting the Tournament in Empty Stadiums’
Cricket

Sourav Ganguly Gives Update About IPL 2020, Says ‘BCCI Exploring Possibility of Conducting the Tournament in Empty Stadiums’
Advertisement

Cricket Updates
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement