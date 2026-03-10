New Delhi, March 10: Australia has granted humanitarian visas to five members of the Iranian women’s national football team after they reportedly faced threats for refusing to sing the Iranian national anthem during the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup. The players sought protection while staying on the Gold Coast, prompting Australian authorities to intervene and ensure their safety.

Australian Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke confirmed that the athletes were moved from their team hotel by federal police and placed in a secure location. Officials said the decision was taken due to concerns that the players could face severe consequences if they returned to Iran following their protest.

The five footballers granted asylum are Zahra Ghanbari, Fatemeh Pasandideh, Zahra Sarbali Alishah, Mona Hamoudi, and Atefeh Ramezanizadeh. Their action during the tournament drew global attention as tensions remain high in the region and scrutiny of Iranian athletes continues.

Team captain Zahra Ghanbari, 34, is the most prominent among the group. She is Iran’s all-time leading goalscorer and a well-known figure in the country’s women’s football scene. Ghanbari has previously faced disciplinary action in Iran, including a reported suspension in 2025 over an alleged “improper hijab” during a goal celebration.

Fatemeh Pasandideh, the youngest among the five at 21, is considered one of Iran's promising young players. The midfielder and defender rose through the country's youth football system before joining the senior national squad.

Veteran midfielder Zahra Sarbali Alishah, 32, has been a long-time member of the national team and a regular player for Bam Khatoon FC in the Kowsar Women Football League. Her participation in the protest reportedly surprised many observers given her years of service to Iranian football.

Mona Hamoudi, also 32, is an experienced midfielder from Ahvaz who has represented Iran in multiple international competitions. Known for her playmaking role, she has been an important part of the team in regional tournaments and qualification campaigns.

Defender Atefeh Ramezanizadeh, 33, has played for the national team since 2016 and is another key player from Bam Khatoon FC. Iranian state-aligned media reportedly labeled the athletes as traitors after the protest, raising fears about their safety if they returned home.

Reports indicate that the players were closely monitored during the tournament by officials connected to the Iranian delegation. Their refusal to sing the anthem was viewed as a political act, prompting concerns about potential retaliation once the team returned to Tehran.

The Australian government said the athletes are currently in a secure location and will receive support under humanitarian protection arrangements. Officials also indicated that assistance may be available for other Iranian players who might seek protection or reconsider returning to Iran.

The decision has drawn international attention as governments, human rights organizations, and sports bodies continue to debate the treatment of athletes who express political dissent while representing their countries.

