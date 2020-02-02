KL Rahul Inflicts Superb Run-Out During IND vs NZ 5th T20I 2020, Fans Say, 'That's MS Dhoni Like' (Watch Video)

KL Rahul (Photo Credits: Twitter)

KL Rahul has been a stand-in wicket-keeper for India ever since the Rishabh Pant has been ruled out due to concussion. The wicket-keeper batsman who also handles the duties of the opening batman has been impressive behind the stumps as well. His effort to dismiss Tom Bruce was quite an impressive one. KL Rahul implemented an amazing stumping which would make MS Dhoni proud. The Indian teams are eye history as they would want to clean sweep the series 5-0 by securing a win in the ongoing game at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Virat Kohli Enjoys IND vs NZ 5th T20I 2020 With Kane Williamson, Netizens Cherish the Rare Moment (Watch Video).

The Indian cricket team won the toss and elected to bat first. Indians made a total of 163 runs. Rohit Sharma was the highest scorer of the first innings as he made 60 runs. KL Rahul also contributed with the bat as he made 45 runs from 33 balls. The wicket-keeper batsman laced his inning with four fours and a couple of maximums. The video of the stumping went viral on social media. Check it out below: New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score 5th T20I Match.

Opened the batting. Also captaining the team today. Pulled off a brilliant run out keeping the wickets. ⚡ KL Rahul is everything you need in a cricketing life. #NZvIND #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/GRuM1JJzNH — Harish S Itagi (@HarishSItagi) February 2, 2020

Needless to say that the netizens were really happy with the same and they posted tweets saying he is the next MS Dhoni

@ashishreddy_9 #starniadugu can we say kl Rahul as next Ms dhoni to the team India — Kalluri Sasanka (@SasankaKalluri) February 2, 2020

Wah bhai wah. KL Rahul may just be the next MS Dhoni. #NZvIND — Ali Bhai (@ahmedalitweets) February 2, 2020

#INDvsNZ Is KL Rahul next Dhoni? — Anand Gohil (@anandgohilag) February 2, 2020

Talking about the squads of both teams, Virat Kohli has been rested from the fifth match and Rohit Sharma handles the reins of the team. Kane Williamson continues to stay away from the fifth game due to a shoulder injury. As the time of going online, New Zealand needed 24 runs from 12 balls to win the game.