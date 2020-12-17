Indian wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul has been red-hot form this year, and his runs tally speaks volumes of his performance. The dasher recently achieved yet another milestone, not on the field but on social media. Rahul reached five million followers on Twitter, and he indeed was delighted after reaching the milestone. He called the journey memorable and thanked his fans and well-wishers for backing him in his good and bad times. "Your support has made this journey special. Through the highs and lows, always together. Thank you and grateful for all your love. #5Million Followers #Blessed,” Rahul tweeted. Apologized to KL Rahul While Batting! Glenn Maxwell Reveals While Reacting to Jimmy Neesham's Post.

Rahul was regarded as a Test specialist at the start of his career and he also proved his mettle with a cracking century in his second Test match. However, the right-handed batsman evolved his game with time and emerged as a brilliant batsman in white-ball cricket. With the lows, Rahul must be referring to the time when he struggled to score runs and the infamous ‘Koffee With Karan’ which got him banned. Nevertheless, he overcame all the challenges and emerged as a vital cog of India’s ODI and T20I team. KL Rahul Comes Up With Heart-Winning Remark on MS Dhoni After Fan Calls KXIP Skipper ‘My Thala.’

Here's KL Rahul's Gratitude Tweet!!

Your support has made this journey special. Through the highs and lows, always together. Thank you and grateful for all your love. #5Million Followers ❤️🙏#Blessed — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) December 15, 2020

The dasher is currently the part of India’s team for the four Test matches against Australia. Although he isn’t the part of India’s playing XI in the first Test, he is likely to bat at number four after Virat Kohli – who’s expecting the birth of his first child – files back to India after the conclusion of his opening Test.

