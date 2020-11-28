The first ODI between India and Australia ignited a meme fest on Twitter with fans highlighting Aussie cricketers’ stellar show after their dismal run in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Many Australian batsmen, including Steve Smith and Aaron Finch – who couldn’t make much impact in IPL 13 – played magnificent knocks. Glenn Maxwell also belonged to that category as he smashed 45 runs off 19 balls. The same batsman – who played for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) – failed terribly in IPL, scoring just 103 runs in 13 games. Moreover, his KXIP skipper KL Rahul was behind the stumps when Maxwell was toiling Indian bowlers all over the park. Hardik Pandya on Fatherhood, Says 'Lot Has Change for Better After Becoming a Father.'

At the same time, another KXIP player who couldn’t make a mark in IPL, Jimmy Neesham played a match-winning knock for New Zealand against West Indies. The southpaw scored 48 runs off 24 balls as Kiwis won the first T20I by five wickets. Following the duo’s brilliant performance for their respective national sides, social media got flooded with memes. One of them was even shared by Neesham where Rahul looks disappointed seeing KXIP teammates performing for their national teams. “Hahaha that’s actually pretty good @Gmaxi_32,” he wrote while retweeting the meme. David Warner Ties Hardik Pandya's Shoelaces, Wins Hearts With his Sportsman Spirit Show.

Here's The Meme Shared By Neesham!!

Responding to Neesham’s antics, Maxwell stated that he even apologized to Rahul while batting. "I apologized to him while I was batting,” the 32-year-old commented.

Maxwell Responds!!

I apologised to him while I was batting 😂 🦁 🙏 #kxipfriends ❤️ — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) November 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Australia went 1-0 up in the three-match series after the 66-run win against India in Sydney. Hence, they have a chance to seal the series 2-0 after winning the second game. New Zealand are also in the same situation, and they’ll like to win the three-match T20I series after winning the second game.

