Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul has been on a roll in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 so far. Regardless of his side’s position in the team standings, the right-handed batsman has made a mark in most of the games. With 525 runs, in fact, Rahul is leading run-scorer of the tournament, owning the prestigious orange cap. The talismanic batsman again showcased his class during the Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Match, which went onto become the first IPL game to witness two super overs. After scoring a 51-ball 77 in the must-win game, the wicket-keeper affected a run-out in the last ball of first super over which proved to be vital in Punjab’s historic triumph. MI vs KXIP Match in IPL 2020 Greatest T20 Game Ever!

Social media went absolutely seeing Rahul’s prowess and hailed the wicket-keeper batsman from head to toe. The KXIP star’s great presence of mind with the gloves drew many comparisons with former MS Dhoni, who is regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers ever. However, the humble Rahul disagrees with the comparison as he believes Dhoni can only be one. MI vs KXIP Stat Highlights IPL 2020: KL Rahul Crosses 500 Runs in Season.

When a fan posted Rahul’s picture with the caption ‘My Thala,’ Rahul commented: “There is only one Thala Gajal and everyone knows who he is.” The response indeed won the hearts of fans and rightly so.

KL Rahul's Heart-Winning Reply!!

There is only one Thala Gajal and everyone knows who he is. 🙏 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) October 19, 2020

For the unversed, Dhoni is hailed as ‘Thala’ by his Chennai Super Kings fans over the years. Owing to his blitzes in CSK jersey over the years, the former Indians captain is a key figure in the Tamil Nadu, and his fan-following in the state is nothing but massive.

Meanwhile, KXIP have advanced to the sixth position after defeating MI in the high-voltage encounter. However, they have to win at least four of their remaining five games to make a place in the playoffs. They will next take the field against current table-toppers Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 20.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).