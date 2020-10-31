Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are also locking horns in the second game of the Super Sunday of the IPL 2020. The match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Both the teams will play their last game in the IPL 2020 and thus would want their hopes for playoffs to stay alive. The two teams have so far won six games out of 12 and lost seven. KKR is placed on number six whereas, Rajasthan Royals is placed a bit better by featuring on number five of the IPL 2020 points table. In this article, we bring you the weather and the pitch report. KXIP vs RR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Since this is the second match, the weather is expected to be a bit cooler. There would be The game will start with the temperatures being below 30 degrees Celcius. The weather will be constant for three more hours and then will dip by a degree. The mercury will remain at 28 degrees Celcius at 9.00 pm IST. The moonlight will be hazy of course there would be no rains to bother the game. Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below:

Dubai weather report (Photo Credits: Accuwether.com)

Pitch Report:

Dubai pitch has always supported the spinners and would continue to do so. This is the same venue which has produced the Super Overs. The matches here at this venue turn out to be a thriller which goes on either sides.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2020 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).