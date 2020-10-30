Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on each other in the match 50 of the Indian Premier League 2020. KXIP vs RR clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 20, 2020 (Friday). This mouthwatering clash provides another opportunity for fans of Dream11 Fantasy game to win some cash and here we're bringing you the tips for KXIP vs RR clash in IPL 2020. The captain of your team fetches 2x points while the vice-captain gets 1.5x points and selecting the correct players in that position could prove to be a huge difference. KXIP vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 50.

Both Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals are in contention for IPL 2020 playoffs spot. However, KXIP are well placed with 12 points while RR have 10 points. Kings XI have won five back to back matches and will be looking to clinch their sixth consecutive win.

KXIP vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Chris Gayle

The left-handed batsman has been in good form and has become important part of KXIP playing XI of late this season. Expect the Universe Boss to fire all cylinders once again. KXIP vs RR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Chris Gayle, Jofra Archer and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

KXIP vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Vice Captain Pick: Ben Stokes

Fresh after scoring a century, Ben Stokes will be looking to guide his team to victory once again in this all-important fixture. Stokes is a big game player and can perform well in this match.

KXIP vs RR Likely Playing XIs

KXIP Probable Playing 11: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (c)(wk), Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin.

RR Probable Playing 11: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot/Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.

