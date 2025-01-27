Uncapped Australian cricketer Mitchell Owen took world cricket by storm during the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 summit clash between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder on Monday. The 23-year-old rising cricketer smashed the fastest half-century in the Big Bash League final history (16 balls) and then equalled the record of hitting the joint-fastest century (39 balls) in the tournament's history. Mitchell Owen's thunderous innings with the bat helped his side, Hobart Hurricanes, to clinch their maiden Big Bash League trophy. Mitchell Owen Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About BBL 2024-25 Final's Player of the Match and Big Bash League's Joint-Fastest Centurion.

The right-handed batter slammed 108 runs off 42 deliveries, including 11 sixes and six fours. His knock helped the Hurricanes to win the one-sided grand finale by seven wickets. Hobart Hurricanes chase down 183-run target in 14.1 overs. Mitchell Owen was named Player of the Match for his outstanding innings in the grand finale.

Earlier in the Big Bash League 2024-25 tournament, Mitchell Owen slammed his maiden T20 century. The right-handed batter made 101 runs off 64 deliveries during the match between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers. The rising sensation was the highest run scorer in the Big Bash League 2024-25 season. Owen amassed 452 runs in 11 outings at a good average of 45.20. The explosive opener had a superb strike rate of 203.60.`Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition, let's see which franchise Mitchell Owen is playing for. Mitchell Owen Scores Fastest Half-Century in A Big Bash League Final, Achieves Feat by Reaching Milestone in 16 Balls During Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2024–25 Summit Clash.

Which Team Mitchell Owen is Part of in IPL 2025?

Mitchell Owen didn't register for the Indian Premier League 2025 mega-auction. However, with his aggressive and positive batting approach, many Indian Premier League franchises could target him in the future. Owen's red-hot performance in the Big Bash League 2024-25 will surely catch the eyeballs of some IPL franchises, and if he continues to perform consistently, an IPL contract might be coming for him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2025 09:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).