Sri Lanka’s wicket-keeper batsman Kusal Perera celebrates his 31st birthday on Monday (August 17), and wishes are pouring in for the dasher from all around the world. Born in 1989, the left-handed batsman is a vital cog of Sri Lankan cricket team, and his record is impressive too. Making his international debut in 2013, the southpaw burst onto the scenes with his hitting abilities, and many touted him to become the successor of Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya. However, his consistency has been questioned regularly. Nevertheless, he silenced his critics by playing one of the best Test knocks ever against South Africa in Durban. Ben Stokes and Kusal Perera's Test Jersey Numbers Are Same and So Are Their Batting Performances For 10-Wicket Partnership!

It was the first Test match of Sri Lanka’s 2019 Tour of South Africa and the venue was Kingsmead, Durban. Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to field first. The decision proved to be brilliant as the home team got bundled out for just 235 runs. In reply, however, the visiting team’s top order got rattled. The Lankan team was tottering at 53/3 when Perera came into bat. Kusal Perera, Sri Lankan Cricketer, to Be Compensated With 500,000 US Dollars.

He backed his natural game and smashed the Proteas bowlers over the boundaries. He scored a quick-fire fifty (51) but didn’t get support from the other end as Sri Lanka got packed for 191 runs. In the third innings, Faf du Plessis and Co put on a better batting performance and scored 259 runs, giving the visitors a target of 304 runs.

Watch Video:

Chasing the challenging target on a deteriorating Durban track, Sri Lanka’s top order failed once again. The likes of Keshav Maharaj and Dale Steyn were breathing fire with the ball as South Africa’s victory seemed inevitable. However, Perera had different ideas as he made a jaw-dropping comeback.

Wickets were falling from one end while Perera was smashing fours and sixes at the other end. Three batsmen got out without opening their account while two were dismissed on single digits. Nevertheless, the left-handed batsman continued his onslaught from one end. The equation came down to Sri Lanka needing 78 runs with just one wicket in the bank.

Proteas bowlers were getting a great purchase from the track and only a miracle would have guided Sri Lanka over the line. Well, Perera was up for the task as he continued with the ‘Mission Impossible.’ He was scoring runs from one end while last-man Vishwa Fernando (6) didn’t let the opposition bowlers get his wicket.

The left-handed batsman completed his century, but his aim was to guide his side to a memorable victory. He smashed Keshav Maharaj for a boundary in the 86th over and pulled off a sensational triumph. Cricket world went in a frenzy as they couldn’t believe what they witnessed. However, a jubilated Perera enjoyed the day with both his arms in the sky.

As of now, Perera is away from the game due to COVID-19 crisis. However, he must be prepared as Sri Lanka will need him to become a formidable force in international cricket again.

