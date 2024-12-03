Mumbai, December 3: Prabath Jayasuriya completed his 100 Test wickets on Friday against South Africa. Let's look at the players to complete 100 Test wickets in fewest innings.

100 Test wickets in 16 innings

George Lohmann completed his 100 wickets in the longest format in 16 innings for England.

100 wickets in 17 innings

Charlie Turner (Australia), Sydney Barnes (England), Clarrie Grimmett (Australia), Yasir Shah (Pakistan), and Prabath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) completed their 100 wickets in 17 innings.

100 wickets in 18 innings

India's Ravichandran Ashwin did this in 18 innings.

100 wickets in 19 innings

Colin Blythe (England), Alf Valentine (West Indies), Andy Roberts (West Indies), Ian Botham (England), Saeed Ajmal (Pakistan), and Vernon Philander (South Africa) reached this feat in 19 innings.

100 wickets in 20 innings

Bobby Peel (England), Maurice Tate (England), Bill O'Reilly (Australia), Wes Hall (West Indies), Erapalli Prasanna (India), Waqar Younis (Pakistan), Mohammad Asif (Pakistan) and Dale Steyn (South Africa) picked 100 wickets in 20 innings.