Kusal Perera, Sri Lankan Cricketer, to Be Compensated With 500,000 US Dollars by WADA Over Incorrect Doping Charges: Report

Sri Lankan batsmen Kusal Perera is set to earn 500000 US Dollars as compensation from the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) after he was wrongfully suspended from taking part in the game during December 2015. The 29-year-old was suspended at that time for using a performance-enhancing drug which as revealed by a Qatar-based Testing facility. But after further examination from the ICC, no decisive evidence was found of the Sri Lankan using an illegal substance and his ban was lifted with immediate effect. Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I 2020: Andre Russell's Cameo Helps Visitors Clinch Series 2-0.

Sri Lankan Cricket President Thilanga Sumathipala revealed that negotiations between WADA and Kusal Perera’s legal team are in the final stages of the negotiations and the 29-year-old will be paid a paid compensation and the costs involved in fighting a case. The player was suspended in December 2015, when the Qatar based club found a substance named 19-norandrostenedione in Perera’s urine sample but the ban was lifted in May 2016 after the claims were found not sustainable.

It was reported that Sri Lanka cricket incurred a cost of 100,000 US dollars in fighting the case but the players has paid back that amount to the board through his match fees. Kusal Perera missed six months of cricket and after winning the case, he is set to be awarded 500,000 US dollars as compensation from WADA.

Speaking of Kusal Perera, the 29-year-old is likely to miss the first Test between Sri Lanka and England after picking up an injury to his middle finger during the second T20I game against West Indies. The player is expected to be available for the second Test match starting from March 27, 2020.