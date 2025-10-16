The 18th match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 tournament will be contested between the Sri Lanka women's national cricket team and the South Africa women's national cricket team on Friday, October 17. The Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa cricket match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Women's World Cup 2025 match between the two countries will begin at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to find out details about the Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women's best fantasy playing XI predictions of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. Most Runs in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Get Updated List of Batters Standings With Highest Run Scorers in Eight-Nation Tournament.

South Africa Women are having a brilliant run in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025. The Proteas Women are the third-ranked side in the standings with six points to their name in four matches. The Laura Wolvaardt-led side is on a three-match winning streak and will look to win the upcoming clash in Colombo to strengthen their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, are languishing in seventh place with just two points to their name in four games. This is a must-win game for the Chamari Athapaththu-led side to stay in contention to reach the next round of the Women's World Cup 2025. On Which Channel ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Eight-Nation WODI Cricket Tournament Matches in India?

SL-W vs SA-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction?

Wicket-keeper: Anushka Sanjeewami (SL-W).

Batters: Harshitha Samarawickrama (SL-W), Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W), Tazmin Brits (SA-W).

All-Rounders: Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W), Marizanne Kapp (SA-W), Kavisha Dilhari (SL-W), Chloe Tyron (SA-W), Nadine de Klerk (SA-W).

Bowlers: Nonkululeko Mlaba (SA-W), Inoka Ranaweera (SL-W).

Who Will Win SA-W vs SL-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

The South Africa women's national cricket team are on a three-match winning streak in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The Proteas Women are having much better, in-form players in the side and a well-balanced team. South Africa Women are expected to have an easy win over Sri Lanka. SL-W might find this match a little too much, despite having home advantage.

