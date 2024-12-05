South Africa National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: South Africa National Cricket Team takes on Sri Lanka National Cricket Team in the second game of the two-match Test series. Proteas took an unassailable 1-0 lead after winning the first Test by an impressive margin of 233 runs. Both South Africa and Sri Lanka are in contention for a place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 and will be looking to get closer to the qualification with a victory in this fixture. Meanwhile, for SA vs SL free live streaming online and telecast details you can continue reading. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Announcement Delay Continues As BCCI Not Willing to Accept PCB's Conditions on Hybrid Model: Report.

Hosts South Africa have made two changes to their playing XI. In fact, the home side were forced to make changes due to injuries to Wiaan Mulder and Gerald Coetzee. Ryan Rickelton and Dane Paterson now come as replacements as South Africa look to seal the series. It will be interesting to see if Sri Lanka, on the other hand, make some changes or not.

When is SA vs SL 2nd Test 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

South Africa hosts Sri Lanka in the second of the two-match Test series, starting Wednesday, December 05. The SL vs SA 2nd Test 2024 will be played at the St George's Park Cricket Ground in Gqeberha and it starts at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch SA vs SL 2nd Test 2024 Live Telecast?

Viacom18 is the official broadcaster of the South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test series 2024 in India. The SA vs SL 2nd Test 2024 will be telecasted live on the Sports18 1 SD and HD TV channels. For the SA vs SL viewing option live streaming scroll down.

How to Watch SA vs SL 2nd Test 2024 Free Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema is the official live streaming partner of the South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test series 2024. Fans in India looking for an online viewing option can watch the SA vs SL 2nd Test 2024 live streaming on the JioCinema app and website for free.

