Lighting a Diya to Salute Commitment of Sanitation Warriors: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Mumbai, April 5: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar will light a diya for the sanitation 'warriors' working overtime even during lockdown to keep surroundings clean, he said on Sunday when the country is supposed to light candles, torches or phone flashes at 9 p.m. for 9 mins as requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "4 hours to go for #9pm9minute. I'm lighting a Diya to salute the commitment of lakhs of #SanitationWarriors. They continue to keep our surroundings clean, putting their lives at risk to keep us safe. India, choose your reason tonight but let's unite," he said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to 49 sports personalities that included the likes of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, badminton world champion P.V. Sindhu and chess legend Viswanathan Anand as he urged them to keep spreading awareness as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic. Sachin Tendulkar Says 'Next Decade Should Be About Children and Their Dreams'.

The pandemic has put the whole world on pause and sporting events across the globe have either been cancelled or suspended and even the fate of the 13th edition of the IPL hangs in balance with the BCCI now also open to shifting the tournament to the October-November window if the ICC does plan to postpone the World T20.

Earlier in the day, India's limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma compared the fight against COVID-19 with a Test match, saying our lives depend on winning this match.On Saturday, India batsman K.L. Rahul and fit-again allrounder Hardik Pandya extended his support to the Prime Minister 's appeal to Indians to light candles, torches or phone flashes. Earlier in the day, India captain Virat Kohli and his limited overs deputy Rohit Sharma have also urged people to show their support in difficult times by lighting candles at 9pm.