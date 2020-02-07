India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI 2020, Key Players: Prithvi Shaw, Ross Taylor, KL Rahul and Other Cricketers to Watch Out for in Auckland

Prithvi Shaw, Ross Taylor, KL Rahul (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Stakes will be quite high during the 2nd India vs New Zealand ODI and both sides must leave no stones unturned to clinch the game. After suffering a humiliating 5-0 loss in the T20I series, Blackcaps made a scintillating comeback in the ODIs and they clinched the opening ODI by four wickets. They have also got a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and a win in the next match will seal the series for them. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Co must win the second ODI to stay alive in the series. The 2nd India vs New Zealand ODI will be played on February 8 at Eden Park in Auckland. Below, we’ll look at some players who can come good in the second ODI. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match.

Ross Taylor, who scored a century in the previous match, was the chief architect of New Zealand’s win in the previous match. Other than him, Henry Nicholls and Tom Latham also scored half-centuries. For India, Shreyas Iyer registered his maiden ODI ton while KL Rahul made a quick-fire 88. It was the bowling department which let India down in Hamilton and the visitors must eye to rectify their mistakes.

Prithvi Shaw

The 20-year old opener made his ODI debut in the first match and started off well. He played some shots but looked like playing a good knock. However, he fell prey to Colin de Grandhomme when he was batting at 20. Well, he is set to open the innings once again and the swashbuckling opener will aim to make the opportunity count.

Jasprit Bumrah

10 overs- 53 runs-0 wickets, you don’t often see these sort of figures with Jasprit Bumrah but this was his performance in the first ODI and he will aim to redeem himself. The number-one ranked ODI batsman can certainly hurry the batsmen and his ability to nail a yorker is second to none. So, one would expect the pacer to come good in Auckland.

Ross Taylor

The 35-year old is certainly ageing like fine wine as he seems to just get better with time. He was the one who took the game away from India in Hamilton and could well replicate his heroics once again. He is also quite familiar to the Auckland track and thus, restricting him will take some beating from the Indian bowlers.

KL Rahul

The Karnataka batsman has certainly got the Midas touch and seems like there’s nothing which Rahul can’t do on the field. After bagging the ‘Man of the Series’ award in the T20Is, the 27-year old started off the ODIs in a brilliant manner too. He scored a 64-ball 88 and guided his side to a mammoth total of 347 runs. His effort, unfortunately, went in vain and, he will eye to put the stamp on his side’s victory in Auckland.

Tom Latham

New Zealand’s stand-in skipper Tom Latham also played a good hand in the previous game and took the pressure off from Taylor in the middle overs. Coming to bat at number five, he attacked the bowlers from the outset and rained fours and sixes. Bumrah and Co were not able to contain the southpaw as he scored a 48-ball 69 and helped his side get over the line.

Speaking of the playing XI of both the sides, New Zealand are not likely to twist their winning combination and are expected to retain their XI. On the other hand, India might induct Navdeep Saini in their side in place of Shardul Thakur while Manish Pandey can also get a break in the XI in place of Kedar Jadhav.