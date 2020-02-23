Live Cricket Streaming of Maldives vs Qatar, T20 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ACC Western Region Series MLD vs QAT Match

Qatar cricket team (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Maldives will lock horns with Qatar in the opening match of the ACC Western Region T20 2020. The match will be played on February 23 (Sunday) at the Al Amarat Cricket Ground in Oman. Both the sides have been placed in Group B of the tournament and will aim to start on a winning note. Qatar have enjoyed a good form in recent times as they defeated Uganda in their last T20I assignment by 3-2. While the Maldives last participated in a tri-series where they finished second. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming live telecast and other broadcast details of the match. Maldives Vs Qatar, Cricket Score 1st T20 Match.

Eight teams are participating in the ACC Western Region T20 2020 competition which are divided into two pools. Group A consists of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Iran while Group B contains Oman, Bahrain, Qatar and Maldives. The top two sides will advance towards the semi-finals of the tournament and subsequently, the finalists and champions will be decided. Now, let's look at the live streaming details of MLD ve QAT match.

When to Watch Maldives vs Qatar, ACC Western Region T20 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

The T20 match between Maldives and Qatar will be played at the Al Amarat Cricket Ground in Oman on February 23, 2020 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to start at 11:00 am IST and 09:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Maldives vs Qatar, ACC Western Region T20 Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the matches in India as there are no official broadcasters of ACC Western Region T20 tournament in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Maldives vs Qatar, ACC Western Region T20 Match?

As there are no official broadcasters of the tournament, the live streaming of the Maldives vs Qatar match will not be available. Fans can follow LatestLY for ball-by-ball updates and commentary of the games in the ACC Western Region tournament.

Qatar has displayed some great improvements in recent times and will also aim to clinch the opening clash and the tournament title too. On the other hand, Maldives must put on their best foot forward in order to get the result in their favour.