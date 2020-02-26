Live Cricket Streaming of Bahrain vs Kuwait, T20 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ACC Western Region Series BAH vs KUW Semi-Final Match

Bahrain National Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bahrain will face Kuwait in the first semi-final of ACC Western Region T20 series. Both teams advanced to the semi-finals as one of the top two teams in Group A and B from the group stages of the tournament. Bahrain vs Kuwait semi-final encounter will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on February 26, 2020 (Wednesday). A win will take either of these teams to the final where they will face the winner of the second-final match between United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar. Bahrain topped Group A with two wins and four points, while Kuwait with the same results and points finished second in Group B. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming, score updates and other details of BAH vs KUW T20 Match, should scroll down. Bahrain Vs Kuwait, Cricket Score Semi Final 1 T20 Match.

Kuwait, who finished second in Group B behind UAE, started their campaign in ACC Western Region T20 series with a nine-wicket win over Saudi Arabia. Kuwait chased down a target of 114 runs in just 10.4 deliveries and nine wickets in their opening match but succumbed to a 47-run defeat in their next match against group leaders UAE. They were bundled for 139 runs with 16 deliveries remaining while chasing 187. But Kuwait did well to scarp through with another comfortable eight-wicket win against Iran in their final game.

Their opponents, on the other, started the 2020 ACC Western Region T20 series with a humiliating defeat to hosts Oman after getting bundled for only 83 runs. But Bahrain fought back to reach the semis with two handsome wins over Maldives and Qatar by 65 runs and six wickets respectively. Bahrain first scored 186 against Maldives and restricted them to 121/9 before chasing down a target of 107 against Qatar with 49 deliveries and six wickets in hand.

When to Watch Bahrain vs Kuwait, ACC Western Region T20 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

The first semi-final encounter in ACC Western Region T20 series will be played between Bahrain and Kuwait. The Bahrain vs Kuwait semi-final match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on February 26, 2020 (Wednesday). It is scheduled to start at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) in India and at 09:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bahrain vs Kuwait, ACC Western Region T20 Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

The winner of the Bahrain vs Kuwait semi-final clash immediately advances into the tournament final. But unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available for the match in India as there are no official broadcasters available for ACC Western Region T20 series in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bahrain vs Kuwait, ACC Western Region T20 Match?

Fans of these need not worry even if they cannot watch the match on television channels as they can stream the semi-final match on online platforms. Fans can live stream the Bahrain vs Kuwait semi-final encounter on the YouTube channel of Asian Cricket Council. Meanwhile, fans can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates, latest scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary details for BAH vs KUW T20 match.

Bahrain are on a two-match winning run after beginning their ACC Western Region T20 series with a massive defeat and will be the favourites. But Kuwait will take their chances and have both their matches while chasing. Bahrain also topped Group A courtesy a superior run-rate and will be wary of Kuwait’s threat.