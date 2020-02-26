Live Cricket Streaming of United Arab Emirates vs Qatar, T20 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ACC Western Region Series UAE vs QAT Semi-Final Match

UAE National Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter / UAE Cricket)

United Arab Emirates will square off against Qatar in the semi-final of ACC Western Region Series 2020. This T20 match will be played on February 26, 2020, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amarat, Oman. UAE team has completely dominated the on-going series as they have not lost a single game yet. While Qatar lost to Bahrain in their last group stage game, however, their first two victories over Maldives and Oman by big margin was enough to qualify for semis. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for free live cricket streaming of UAE vs QAT semi-final match of ACC Western Region Series 2020. In the below article, we will also help you with live telecast details and match timings of the United Arab Emirates vs Qatar T20 semi-final match. Qatar Vs United Arab Emirates, Cricket Score Semi Final 2 T20 Match.

The United Arab Emirates defeated Saudia Arabia in their previous game by 12 runs. Saudi Arabia side was unable to chase down the target of 151 runs. UAE skipper Ahmed Raza bowled a brilliant spell of four overs where he just gave away 18 runs and bagged two wickets. However, Chirag Suri's crucial knock of 75 runs from 55 balls laid the foundation for UAE team. Bahrain defeated Qatar in the last game of the group stage to enter semis, where they completely outplayed the Qatar side. Qatar managed to put up a total of only 106/9 in 20 overs, in reply Bahrain chased down the target in just 11.5 overs by losing four wickets.

When to Watch United Arab Emirates vs Qatar, ACC Western Region T20 Semi-Final Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

The United Arab Emirates vs Qatar semi-final 2 match of ACC Western Region T20 Series 2020 will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amarat in Oman on February 26, 2020 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to start at 11:00 am IST and 09:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of United Arab Emirates vs Qatar, ACC Western Region T20 Semi-Final Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available for the United Arab Emirates vs Qatar semi-final match in India as there are no official broadcasters of ACC Western Region T20 tournament in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of the United Arab Emirates vs Qatar, ACC Western Region T20 Semi-Final Match?

Even though there are no official broadcasters of the tournament, the live streaming of the United Arab Emirates vs Qatar can be viewed on YouTube channel of Asian Cricket Council. Meanwhile, fans can also get the live score, scorecard and commentary details of the UAE vs QAT on the LatestLY website by clicking here.

Qatar side will have to forget their bad batting performance against Bahrain and come out strong against a competitive side like UAE. Iqbal Hussain side will indeed look forward to defeating the UAE side who are considered the favourite team to win the ACC Western Region 2020 T20 series. We can assure you an interesting match ahead between UAE vs QAT.