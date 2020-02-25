Live Cricket Streaming of Bahrain vs Qatar, T20 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ACC Western Region Series BAH vs QAT Match

Qatar cricket team (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bahrain will take on Qatar in match 12 of the ongoing ACC Western Region T20 Series. The game will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat in Oman on February 25, 2020 (Tuesday). Qatar lead the team standings in Group A with two wins out of two and Bahrain are second in the table after a victory over the Maldives. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of BAH vs QAT T20 match can scroll down below for more details. Bahrain Vs Qatar, Live Cricket Score.

Qatar have been nothing short of perfect in the competition so far, winning both of their matches comfortable. First, they defeated the Maldives in the opening game and then got the better of hosts Oman in the second game. Kamran Khan has been brilliant for them as he has the scores of 88 and 54 in his two innings while Awais Malik has already bagged five wickets in the tournament.

When to Watch Bahrain vs Qatar, ACC Western Region T20 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Match 12 of ACC Western Region T20 Series between Bahrain and Qatar will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat in Oman on February 25, 2020 (Tuesday). The game is scheduled to start at 03:00 pm IST and 01:30 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bahrain vs Qatar, ACC Western Region T20 Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available for the Bahrain vs Qatar match in India as there are no official broadcasters of ACC Western Region T20 tournament in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bahrain vs Qatar, ACC Western Region T20 Match?

Even though there are no official broadcasters of the tournament, the live streaming Bahrain vs Qatar will be available. The match will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Asian Cricket Council. Meanwhile, fans can also get the live score, scorecard and commentary details of the BHA vs QAT on the LatestLY website by clicking here.

Bahrain need a huge win in this clash to secure their place in the semi-finals spot as either of Oman, Qatar and Bahrain could yet make it into the knock-out stages of the tournament from Group A. Bahrain need batsmen Sarfaraz Ali to be at his best if they are to get a win in this game.