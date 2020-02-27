Live Cricket Streaming of Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates, T20 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ACC Western Region Series KUW vs UAE Final Match

Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kuwait will battle an unbeaten and in-form United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the title in the final of ACC Western Region 2020 T20 Series. Kuwait will not vie for the title but also eye revenge when they step out to face UAE in the final match at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. UAE, the only unbeaten team in the tournament, beat Kuwait by 47 runs when both these sides faced-off earlier in a Group B encounter. UAE, by virtue of winning all matches, topped Group B while Kuwait followed at second two wins and one defeat in four matches. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming, score updates and every other detail for KUW vs UAE final clash, should scroll down for all information. Kuwait Vs United Arab Emirates, Cricket Score Final T20 Match.

United Arab Emirates have won every match so far in the tournament. They beat Qatar by 28 runs in the semi-final having already seen off Iran, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in the league stages. Batting first UAE were bundled for 122 with Chirag Suri top-scoring with 38 runs. Junaid Siddique and Zahoor Khan then took four and three wickets respectively to fold Qatar for just94 and hand their side a 28-run win. Kuwait, on the other, posted 210 runs after opting to bat first before bundling Bahrain for 123 runs.

When to Watch Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates, ACC Western Region T20 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

ACC Western Region T20 Series final between Kuwait and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be played on February 27, 2020 (Thursday) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The KUW vs UAE final match is scheduled to start at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and at 09:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates, ACC Western Region T20 Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Kuwait will be fighting an unbeaten UAE side in the final of ACC Western Region T20 tournament for the title. But unfortunately the final will not be live telecast in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the T20 series in India. Fans, however, must not worry as they can catch the live action of Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates final match online.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates, ACC Western Region T20 Match?

Cricket crazy fans, as well as the fans of both United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait, can live stream the Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates final of ACC Western Region 2020 T20 series on the official YouTube channel of Asian Cricket Council. Meanwhile, you can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary of KUW vs UAE T20 final encounter.

Kuwait boasts of the highest run-scorer and the highest wicket-taker of the ACC Western Region T20 series in their ranks. Ravija Sandaruwan, who hit 67 in the semi-final has scored 207 runs in four innings with two half-centuries, while Kuwait pacer Mohammed Aslam has taken 11 wickets in four matches. They will hope such individual brilliance can help them clinch the title.