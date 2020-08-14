After an eventful first day, England and Pakistan will resume the action on Day 2 of the second Test match which will begin on August 14, 2020 (Friday) at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton. The hosts have the upper hand as the visitors are 126/5 after first days play. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming of Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Day 2 can scroll down below for more details. ENG vs PAK 2nd Test 2020, Day 1 Stat Highlights: James Anderson and Co Dominate Against Visitors.

Once again rain played spoilsport as Day 1 of the match had to be called off early but the hosts will be happy with their display. James Anderson was sensational as he picked up two wickets with Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran getting one wicket each. Abid Ali showed some resistance and scored a brilliant half-century but was not able to convert his start into a three-figure score. Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Day 1, Highlights.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are out on the crease for Pakistan and they will be looking to get through the fort hour and then build a good partnership. With just tail-enders to come in next, a lot will depend on the two as the visitors hope to make a comeback on the second day.

Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Match Day 1 2020 Schedule (Date, Match Time and Venue Details)

First Test between England and Pakistan will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton on August 13, 2020 (Thursday). Day 2 of the game has a scheduled time of 03:30 pm IST and 03:00 pm PKT.

Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Match Day 1 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels)

Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of England vs Pakistan in India, so fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD to catch the live action of PAK vs ENG on PTV Sports channel.

Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Match Day 1 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

Sony’s OTT platform SonyLIV provide the live streaming of ENG vs WI 2nd Test 2020 in India. The ENG vs PAK live streaming will be available on SonyLiv website and App. JIO subscribers can also follow live action of ENG vs PAK on JIO TV while Airtel TV will also provide online streaming. The mobile application of PTV Sports will also be providing live streaming of the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2020 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).