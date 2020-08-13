PAK vs ENG Live Score Updates, Day 1: England will eye a series win while Pakistan fight for a comeback when they face each other in the second match of the three-Test series. The second Test will be played at the Rosse Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. The hosts will be buzzing with confidence having just turned a defeat into one memorable win in the opening game of the series. That win in the first Test was also the first time in six Test series that England have managed to win the opening match. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the live-action of Day 1 of the Test match. Live Cricket Streaming of Pakistan vs England 2nd Test 2020 Day 1 on Sony Six, PTV Sports: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of PAK vs ENG Match.

England were 117-5 on day 4 of the first Test chasing 276 and defeat looked seemingly inevitable before Joss Buttler and Chris Woakes joined hands and turned the table around with a counter-attacking punch. Woakes hit the winning runs eventually after Buttler was trapped LBW by Yair Shah with England 20 runs away from home. The hosts though will be without their maverick all-rounder Ben Stokes, who left for New Zealand to be with his family due to personal reasons. Ollie Robinson has been included in the 14-man squad as Stokes’ replacement. England vs Pakistan, Southampton Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for ENG vs PAK 2nd Test 2020 at The Rose Bowl Cricket Ground.

Pakistan, on the other, will hope to leave that loss behind and start a new game with a fresh mind. They were on top for most of the first Test and were overwhelming favourites to win before drifting away with some poor decisions and sloppy fielding. Their batting order need to recover form and help the bowling by setting up respectable scores. Fawad Alam is likely to be included in the playing XI.

Squads

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Zak Crawley.

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali(c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan.