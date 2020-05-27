Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers: Get Free Telecast Details of SPB vs LSH With Match Time in India

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Table-toppers Salt Pond Breakers will face La Soufriere Hikers in the 18th encounter of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. The clash will be played on May 27 (Wednesday) at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent. Breakers and Hikers, who are placed at the first and second position of the points table, have enjoyed a brilliant run in the tournament and the upcoming clash could well go down the wire. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of SPB vs LSH match, you can scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant details. Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of VPL 2020.

The Breakers have won all the five encounter they have played in the tournament so far and have also sealed their berth in the playoffs. Marquee player Sunil Ambris has been their standout performer both with the bat and ball. On the other hand, the Hikers have won four out of their five games and their place in the playoffs is also quite certain. Dean Browne has played some crucial knocks for the Hikers. In the meantime, let’s focus on the live streaming details of the game. Download Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule For Free in PDF Format.

When to Watch for Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers match 18 of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent. The match will take place on May 26 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to start at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) or 12:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

There will be no live telecast for the Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers match as there are no broadcasters available for the Vincy Premier T10 League in India. But fans can still catch the live-action of the tournament on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

The Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers match in Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be live-streamed on FanCode app as well as on the FanCode website. meanwhile, fans in the Caribbean Island can follow the match live on SportsMax.

Squad:

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (Marquee), Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas.

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.