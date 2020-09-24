Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's health has deteriorated at the MGM Hospital in Chennai. Two days back, his son SP Charan had talked about how his health was getting better. Charan also updated fans that Balasubrahmanyam has started physiotherapy and oral food intake. But today, the hospital issued a statement saying that his health his extremely critical and he's on maximum life support. The nation is praying for the veteran singer. Salman Khan took to his Twitter handle to share a wish for a speedy recovery of the singer, who has crooned many numbers for him and has been instrumental in his early success. SP Balasubramanyam Health Update: Singer Placed on Maximum Life Support After Condition Deteriorates, Fans Pray For His Quick Recovery (View Tweets).

Balasubrahmanyam sang "Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai" for Salman in the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun and also "Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali" from the movie Maine Pyaar Kiya. The songs still remain classic hits. Salman wrote, "Bala Subramaniam sir . All the strength hope wishes from the bottom of my heart to a speedy recovery n thank u for every song u sang fr me n made special your dil dewana hero prem, Love u sir. (Sic)" SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Veteran Singer Is Extremely Critical and on Maximum Life Support.

Check Out Salman Khan's Tweet Here:

Bala Subramaniam sir . All the strength hope wishes from the bottom of my heart to a speedy recovery n thank u for every song u sang fr me n made special your dil dewana hero prem, Love u sir. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 24, 2020

The veteran singer was admitted to the hospital after he contracted COVID-19 in August. His condition deteriorated over weeks. He did recover from coronavirus, however, not without the disease damaging his lungs.

