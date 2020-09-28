Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday. The entire nation gave him a tearful farewell. However, amid this, there also floated rumours of the MGM Healthcare Hospital charging exorbitant rates and delaying the handover of mortal remains. His son SP Charan refuted these rumours saying that they were hurtful, in his latest Facebook post. Some messages that went through viral messages claimed hospital took Rs 3 crore for the singer’s treatment and only released his mortal remains after a balance of Rs 1.85 crore was paid. RIP SP Balasubrahmanyam: Late Legendary Singer Laid to Rest With Police Honours (View Pics).

"I don't know why people do this. How offensive and hurtful it will be for people associated with this issue? It is disheartening. Definitely it is not a SPB fan, because SPB would not do something like this. He was not someone who hurts others. He was someone who forgives. I forgive this person,” he said in a live-Facebook thing.

"He (the person who spread the rumours) has no basis for spreading this rumour. How much of an inconvenience is caused because of one person's action. I have nothing to say. God bless you," he added.

