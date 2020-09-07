Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's health has been a cause of concern for his fans, friends and family ever since the singer was admitted to MGM Healthcare on August 5 and was deemed critical by the doctors on August 13. He has been on a ventilator ever since. Although there's has been some good news that has finally been made relating to to the singer's health. His son SP Charan took Instagram to provide the latest update on Balasubrahmanyam's death confirmed that the singer has now tested negative for COVID-19. SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Veteran Singer is Conscious and Responsive, Continues to Remain on Ventilator Confirms Hospital Statement.

While SPB continues to remain on ventilator support due to his lung condition, the singer is off sedatives and has been watching cricket and tennis on his ipad confirmed SP Charan. Taking to Instagram, he shared a video update on SP Balasubrahmanyam's health stated that the singer is undergoing physiotherapy and is off sedation. He also revealed that the family had a small celebration at the hospital for his dad and mom Savitri's wedding anniversary.

Check Out SP Charan's Video Here:

Not just this, SP Charan also conveyed his father's excitement to catch IPL soon and said that SPBC is waiting to catch IPL (Indian Premier League) matches on his tablet. SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: SP Charan Says His Father is Responding to Treatment and 90% Out of Sedation (Watch Video).

After reports of SP Balasubrahmanyam had made it to the news, several actors from the South industry such as Dulquer Salmaan, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan had taken to social media to wish the singer for his speedy recovery and send their prayers to his family.

