LSG IPL 2025 Schedule PDF Download: A fairly new franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Lucknow Super Giants have had a decent time in the tournament since making their debut in 2022. In the three seasons, thus far, LSG have finished third in the standings twice, and a lowly seventh in once, which is better than most legacy franchises' initial IPL records. Meanwhile, you can download the Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Full Schedule PDF here. LSG broke the bank in the IPL 2025 Auction, purchasing Rishabh Pant into their squad as the highest-paid league player in history, and named the wicketkeeper-batter their new captain moving forward. List of LSG Captains in IPL: Check Names of Skippers of Lucknow Super Giants in Indian Premier League As Rishabh Pant is Named New Captain.
In IPL 2024, LSG had a poor season, which saw the then KL Rahul-led franchise finish seventh in the league stage, with seven wins and as many losses, while also seeing an on-field verbal altercation between owner Sanjeev Goenka and captain, which left a sour taste for many fans worldwide
LSG Full IPL 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|March 24
|7:30 PM IST
|DC vs LSG
|Visakhapatnam
|March 27
|7:30 PM IST
|SRH vs LSG
|Hyderabad
|April 1
|7:30 PM IST
|LSG vs PBKS
|Lucknow
|April 4
|7:30 PM IST
|LSG vs MI
|Lucknow
|April 6
|3:30 PM IST
|KKR vs LSG
|Kolkata
|April 12
|3:30 PM IST
|LSG vs GT
|Lucknow
|April 14
|7:30 PM IST
|LSG vs CSK
|Lucknow
|April 19
|7:30 PM IST
|RR vs LSG
|Jaipur
|April 22
|7:30 PM IST
|LSG vs DC
|Lucknow
|April 27
|3:30 PM IST
|MI vs LSG
|Mumbai
|May 4
|7:30 PM IST
|PBKS vs LSG
|Dharamsala
|May 9
|3:30 PM IST
|LSG vs RCB
|Lucknow
|May 14
|7:30 PM IST
|GT vs LSG
|Ahmedabad
|May 18
|7:30 PM IST
|LSG vs SRH
|Lucknow
Pant will join former Australian coach Justin Langer at LSG, who heads the support team, and will have a young squad under his wing to lead. The likes of David Miller, and Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran make the batting explosive, with the franchise opting for a bowling-heavy squad.
