LSG IPL 2025 Schedule PDF Download: A fairly new franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Lucknow Super Giants have had a decent time in the tournament since making their debut in 2022. In the three seasons, thus far, LSG have finished third in the standings twice, and a lowly seventh in once, which is better than most legacy franchises' initial IPL records. Meanwhile, you can download the Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Full Schedule PDF here. LSG broke the bank in the IPL 2025 Auction, purchasing Rishabh Pant into their squad as the highest-paid league player in history, and named the wicketkeeper-batter their new captain moving forward. List of LSG Captains in IPL: Check Names of Skippers of Lucknow Super Giants in Indian Premier League As Rishabh Pant is Named New Captain.

In IPL 2024, LSG had a poor season, which saw the then KL Rahul-led franchise finish seventh in the league stage, with seven wins and as many losses, while also seeing an on-field verbal altercation between owner Sanjeev Goenka and captain, which left a sour taste for many fans worldwide

LSG Full IPL 2025 Schedule

Date Time Match Venue March 24 7:30 PM IST DC vs LSG Visakhapatnam March 27 7:30 PM IST SRH vs LSG Hyderabad April 1 7:30 PM IST LSG vs PBKS Lucknow April 4 7:30 PM IST LSG vs MI Lucknow April 6 3:30 PM IST KKR vs LSG Kolkata April 12 3:30 PM IST LSG vs GT Lucknow April 14 7:30 PM IST LSG vs CSK Lucknow April 19 7:30 PM IST RR vs LSG Jaipur April 22 7:30 PM IST LSG vs DC Lucknow April 27 3:30 PM IST MI vs LSG Mumbai May 4 7:30 PM IST PBKS vs LSG Dharamsala May 9 3:30 PM IST LSG vs RCB Lucknow May 14 7:30 PM IST GT vs LSG Ahmedabad May 18 7:30 PM IST LSG vs SRH Lucknow

Pant will join former Australian coach Justin Langer at LSG, who heads the support team, and will have a young squad under his wing to lead. The likes of David Miller, and Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran make the batting explosive, with the franchise opting for a bowling-heavy squad.

