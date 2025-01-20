For the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have named a new skipper in Rishabh Pant, who comes in with a heavy tag worth INR 27 crore. Pant now becomes the fourth player to lead LSG in IPL, ever since the franchise's debut in the cash-rich league in 2022. LSG's best finish in IPL was third in the 2022 and 2023 seasons and then suffered a blip in 2024, which the management hopes Pant will help overcome. Costliest IPL 2025 Player Rishabh Pant Named Lucknow Super Giants Captain For Upcoming Indian Premier League Season.

In the franchise's short history in IPL, they have had one regular skipper in KL Rahul, who was named captain for the 2022-2024 period, but due to the players' unavailability in 2023 after an injury, all-rounder Krunal Pandya was handed the reins. West Indies' dashing batter, Nicholas Pooran also led the franchise in 2024, in a one-off match, where Rahul making his return after an injury, was named as an 'Imapct Player'.

List Of Lucknow Super Giants Captains Since IPL 2022

Player Matches Tenure Won Loss No-Result Tie Best Result KL Rahul 37 2022-2024 20 17 - - Playoffs (2022, 2023) Krunal Pandya 6 2023-2023 3 2 1 - Stand-In Nicholas Pooran 1 2024 1 0 - - Stand-In Rishabh Pant 2025 - - - - - -

Rahul during his tenure led LSG in 37 matches, where the team won 20, and lost 17, including the highly talked-about 10-wicket loss in IPL 2024. Pandya, who stood as a stand-in skipper in IPL 2023, led the side in six matches and came out victorious 3 times, suffered defeat twice, and one ended in a no-result, which included the Eliminator loss against Mumbai Indians. Lucknow Super Giants Team in IPL 2025: Players Bought by LSG at Indian Premier League Mega Auction, Check Full Squad

In a bid to ease Rahul into captaincy duties, LSG appointed Nicholas Pooran as stand-in captain for a one-off match in IPL 2024, which the player ended up winning. However, with LSG's decision not to retain KL, the options were clear cut for the franchise after they broke the bank in the IPL Mega Auction 2025 for Pant, spending INR 27 crore for the star wicket-keeper batter.

Pant comes in with a good reputation as a skipper, winning 23 out of 43 matches, but also has showcased a lack of experience in matches that the player has lost in crunch moments.

