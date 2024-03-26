KL Rahul and Co. didn't receive a convincing start to their Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL) campaign following LSG's 20-run loss against the Rajasthan Royals. The Lucknow Super Giants have been one of the consistent teams since their debut in the cash-rich league and have made it to the knockouts of the competition twice. The franchise, stars KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya have got all the firepower and everything that it takes to win a trophy. Meanwhile, you can download LSG IPL 2024 Full Schedule PDF here. LSG would be hoping to lift the Indian Premier League trophy this year. IPL 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17

As the dates of the general elections in India were clashing with the Indian Premier League 2024, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) only released the schedule for the first 21 games of the tournament in the initial stage. However, as the dates of the Lok Sabha elections are released, the full timetable of the cash-rich has been released by the organisers. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

LSG Full IPL 2024 Schedule

Date Time Match Venue March 24 3:30 PM RR vs LSG Jaipur March 30 7:30 PM LSG vs PBKS Lucknow April 2 7:30 PM RCB vs LSG Bengaluru April 7 7:30 PM LSG vs GT Lucknow April 12 7:30 PM LSG vs DC Lucknow April 14 3:30 PM KKR vs LSG Kolkata April 19 7:30 PM LSG vs CSK Lucknow April 23 7:30 PM CSK vs LSG Chennai April 27 7:30 PM LSG vs RR Lucknow April 30 7:30 PM LSG vs MI Lucknow May 5 7:30 PM LSG vs KKR Lucknow May 8 7:30 PM SRH vs LSG Hyderabad May 14 7:30 PM DC vs LSG Delhi May 17 7:30 PM MI vs LSG Mumbai

Lucknow Super Giants will be facing the Punjab Kings in their next match of the tournament in Lucknow on March 30. The franchise would be hoping to win the match on their home ground and get back to winning ways. LSG needs to work up on a few aspects and their support staff have all the experience which will certainly address all the issues.

