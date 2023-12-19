Lucknow Super Giants had a very good IPL 2023 season, although they didn't win the trophy they surely left an impact as they finished third on the points table with 17 points. LSG won eight games out of the 14 games they played in IPL 2023. LSG won't be looking for any big signings as such as they are left with 13.15 in their purse. A total of 173 players have been collectively retained by 10 franchises. The deadline for the 10 franchises to retain players for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season closed on November 26, 2023. A total of 333 players have been registered for the IPL 2024 auction to go under the gavel in Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena on December 19, 2023. On Which Channel IPL 2024 Auction Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Indian Premier League T20 Player's Bidding Event Live Streaming Online?

Lucknow Super Giants have managed to retain 19 players including six overseas players. LSG will have the option to add six additional players, including two overseas players to revamp their squad for the IPL 2024 season. A total number of eight players have been released by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. Fans should not expect some big signings. IPL 2024 Auction Player List Announced; 333 Players to Go Under Hammer in Bidding Event At Dubai.

LSG Players Bought at IPL 2024 Auction:

LSG Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction: Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal (T), K. Gowtham, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Naveen Ul Haq, Nicholas Pooran, Prerak Mankad, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Charak

LSG Previous Season Recap: The IPL 2023 season went very well for Lucknow Super Giant. They were evenly well-balanced in the field of batting and as well as bowling.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2023 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).